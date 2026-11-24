The move follows a complaint from Aravind Jatti, president of Basava Samiti, who says the book (and its promotion by journalist Vishweshwar Bhat) misrepresents history and disrespects Basavanna.

Released just days ago as a collection of Hanj's columns, the book has already triggered protests and legal action.

Hanj stands by his research and is challenging the FIR in court, but things remain tense as the case unfolds.