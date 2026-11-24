Karnataka withdraws 'Basava Mantapa' by Ravi Hanj over Basavanna comments
Karnataka has pulled all copies (print and digital) of Basava Mantapa, a book by NRI author Ravi Hanj.
Officials say the book could disrupt public harmony because it allegedly includes negative remarks about 12th-century social reformer and philosopher Basavanna.
Ravi Hanj challenges FIR in court
The move follows a complaint from Aravind Jatti, president of Basava Samiti, who says the book (and its promotion by journalist Vishweshwar Bhat) misrepresents history and disrespects Basavanna.
Released just days ago as a collection of Hanj's columns, the book has already triggered protests and legal action.
Hanj stands by his research and is challenging the FIR in court, but things remain tense as the case unfolds.