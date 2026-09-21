Karnataka woman Najamunnisa Begum dies after monkey attack at home
India
A 91-year-old woman, Najamunnisa Begum, died after a monkey attacked her at her home in Karnataka's B.T. Patil Nagar.
The incident was caught on closed-circuit television as she fell while walking in her yard.
Though she was rushed to the hospital and showed early signs of recovery, her health worsened, and she died the following day.
Recent fatal monkey attacks across India
Sadly, this is not a one-off: monkey attacks have been happening more often lately.
On September 10, 2026, a woman in Aligarh died trying to escape monkeys, and on September 14, 2026, another fatal attack in Shimla led locals to protest about aggressive wildlife.
These cases are raising real questions about how we can keep people safe around wild animals.