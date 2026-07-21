Karnataka youths rescued from Myanmar cyber scam by Indian authorities
Two young men from Karnataka were tricked by fake job offers and ended up trapped in a cyber scam center run by a Chinese group in Myanmar.
Thanks to a coordinated rescue effort by Indian authorities, including the Karnataka Cyber Command and the Indian Embassy, both have made it home safely.
Officials warn youth about overseas scams
Officials are now warning young people to be extra careful about overseas job offers, especially those promising high pay, free accommodation, or quick travel plans for roles in IT or customer support in places like Myanmar or Thailand.
If you get random job messages online or are asked to hand over your passport, double-check everything and let family know before making any moves abroad.
If you suspect trafficking or confinement, call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or report it on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal right away.