Karnataka youths rescued from Myanmar cyber scam by Indian authorities

Officials are now warning young people to be extra careful about overseas job offers, especially those promising high pay, free accommodation, or quick travel plans for roles in IT or customer support in places like Myanmar or Thailand.

If you get random job messages online or are asked to hand over your passport, double-check everything and let family know before making any moves abroad.

If you suspect trafficking or confinement, call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or report it on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal right away.