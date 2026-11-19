Karnataka's 1,088 GCCs employ 43% of India's GCC AI/ML workforce
Karnataka is seriously making waves in the AI world. Its Global Capability Centers (GCCs) now employ 43% of India's GCC AI/ML workforce.
With 1,088 GCCs (320 of the 506 GCCs set up by Global 2000 companies), the state has nearly half of the country's AI/ML centers of excellence, showing just how central Karnataka is to India's tech scene.
Karnataka attracted 217 GCCs since FY2021
From FY2021 to FY2026, Karnataka attracted 217 of the 510 new GCCs established in India, accounting for 43% of the additions.
Thanks to strong government support and big investments, over 5,500 tech startups have popped up here.
Bengaluru especially shines: it accounts for 44% of India's senior AI leadership job postings in GCCs.
Plus, most GCCs in the state invest more than average in AI training and dedicated budgets, keeping Karnataka ahead in the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence.