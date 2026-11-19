From FY2021 to FY2026, Karnataka attracted 217 of the 510 new GCCs established in India, accounting for 43% of the additions.

Thanks to strong government support and big investments, over 5,500 tech startups have popped up here.

Bengaluru especially shines: it accounts for 44% of India's senior AI leadership job postings in GCCs.

Plus, most GCCs in the state invest more than average in AI training and dedicated budgets, keeping Karnataka ahead in the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence.