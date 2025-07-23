Karnataka's caste census to reshape budgets, policies: Siddaramaiah

Mobile app to gather data from all 7 crore residents

This time, the government is using a mobile app to gather data from all 7 crore residents—making things faster and hopefully more accurate.

Past attempts at a caste survey were criticized for being incomplete or unclear, especially by major communities.

Now, with better tech and oversight from expert panels, officials hope to finally get reliable numbers on Karnataka's OBC population.

This data could lead to fairer reservations and smarter welfare programs—something many have been demanding for years.