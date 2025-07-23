Over 26,000 deaths on highways last year: What's being done?
In the first half of 2025, India's national highways saw a heartbreaking 26,770 deaths from road accidents—a number Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called out in Parliament.
Last year's toll was even higher at over 52,000, underlining how urgent the road safety problem still is.
Road safety audit has been carried out across the country
To tackle this crisis, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is rolling out Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) on major routes like Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Mumbai Expressways.
These high-tech systems help spot incidents faster and keep traffic in check.
Gadkari also mentioned that ATMS is being added to new projects and existing busy corridors.
Plus, a huge road safety audit covering more than 112,000km has been carried out over the past three years to boost safety standards across the country.