Over 26,000 deaths on highways last year: What's being done?

Road safety audit has been carried out across the country

To tackle this crisis, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is rolling out Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) on major routes like Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Mumbai Expressways.

These high-tech systems help spot incidents faster and keep traffic in check.

Gadkari also mentioned that ATMS is being added to new projects and existing busy corridors.

Plus, a huge road safety audit covering more than 112,000km has been carried out over the past three years to boost safety standards across the country.