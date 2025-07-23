Rajendra Chola festival: Ilaiyaraaja to perform as Modi attends finale

A tribute to Tamil culture

The event shines a light on Tamil culture—think Bharatanatyam by Kalakshetra artists, Devaram chanting by Othuvars, and nods to Shaiva philosophies and the Nayanmars.

Big names like Governor R N Ravi and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are attending too.

To cap it all off, music legend Ilaiyaraaja will perform a special tribute as the Archaeological Survey of India hosts heritage walks and exhibitions celebrating Chola art and devotion.