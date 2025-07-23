Rajendra Chola festival: Ilaiyaraaja to perform as Modi attends finale
Tamil Nadu is gearing up for a big celebration from July 23-27, 2025, honoring the legendary Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I.
The festival marks 1,000 years since his famous sea expedition and the start of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple.
Prime Minister Modi will be there for the grand finale on July 27.
A tribute to Tamil culture
The event shines a light on Tamil culture—think Bharatanatyam by Kalakshetra artists, Devaram chanting by Othuvars, and nods to Shaiva philosophies and the Nayanmars.
Big names like Governor R N Ravi and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are attending too.
To cap it all off, music legend Ilaiyaraaja will perform a special tribute as the Archaeological Survey of India hosts heritage walks and exhibitions celebrating Chola art and devotion.