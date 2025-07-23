'Love jihad': Woman alleges forced conversion, prostitution in UP
A man named Bakhtawar is accused of tricking a Hindu woman from Kolkata by pretending to be "Rajveer" on social media.
According to her, he married her under false pretenses, took her to Bareilly (UP), and then forced her to convert to Islam—something she described as "love jihad."
She had moved alone to Rudrapur, Uttarakhand for work and didn't have family support.
Woman's shocking allegations against husband
The woman says Bakhtawar forced her to eat beef and pushed her into prostitution, where she was sexually assaulted by several men.
She filed a complaint, leading police to register an FIR under the UP anti-conversion law.
Investigators have linked Bakhtawar with the "Chhangur Baba gang," known for illegal religious conversions.
Bakhtawar is still missing as police continue their search.