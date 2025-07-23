'Love jihad': Woman alleges forced conversion, prostitution in UP India Jul 23, 2025

A man named Bakhtawar is accused of tricking a Hindu woman from Kolkata by pretending to be "Rajveer" on social media.

According to her, he married her under false pretenses, took her to Bareilly (UP), and then forced her to convert to Islam—something she described as "love jihad."

She had moved alone to Rudrapur, Uttarakhand for work and didn't have family support.