Karnataka's ₹28.52cr cloud seeding plan delayed by dry skies
Karnataka's big ₹28.52 crore cloud seeding plan, meant to tackle drought, has hit a snag because the weather just isn't cooperating.
Experts say the skies don't have enough moisture or the right kind of clouds yet, so launching the project this month isn't possible.
KSNDMC also said the state would first need to identify suitable clouds, and that there are currently few such formations.
Preparations on track, G. Parameshwara says
Even with delays, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara says preparatory work is on track, and officials hope even light rainfall could help farmers in 178 drought-hit taluks across 27 districts.
A recent meeting with weather experts stressed how important this operation is, especially since interior Karnataka is still waiting for decent rain while other regions have seen showers.
Everyone's keeping an eye out for that perfect weather window to finally get started!