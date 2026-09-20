KARS-Net report shows widespread antibiotic resistance in Kerala hospitals

KARS-Net, which tracks this problem across 59 government and private institutions, found that 73% of E. coli blood samples can dodge many antibiotics, and almost half of Klebsiella infections resist even powerful drugs like carbapenems.

On a positive note, colistin still works against most bacteria here (with only 0.1% resistance), but Shigella's high resistance to ciprofloxacin (93%) is worrying.

Experts say it's time for urgent action and smarter use of antibiotics to keep treatments working for everyone.