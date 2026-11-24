The decision to light the lamp at Uchipillayar Mandapam instead of Deepathoon sparked political tensions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Tamil Nadu government of defying the Supreme Court order.

Leaders of Hindu outfits and the BJP staged a protest at the entrance of the hill.

BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy warned, "This is an arrogant remark stating that we have refused to implement the Supreme Court order. You will face the consequences."