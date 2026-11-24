Vijay government defies SC order; no Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon
What's the story
The Karthigai Deepam lamp was lit at the traditional Uchipillayar deepa mandapam on Thiruparankundram hill, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday despite a Supreme Court order allowing the ritual to be performed at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar. The Supreme Court had allowed this as a one-time interim arrangement on November 20. However, the state government sought a review of this order over concerns of communal harmony and law and order.
Political fallout
BJP accuses Tamil Nadu government of defying Supreme Court order
The decision to light the lamp at Uchipillayar Mandapam instead of Deepathoon sparked political tensions.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Tamil Nadu government of defying the Supreme Court order.
Leaders of Hindu outfits and the BJP staged a protest at the entrance of the hill.
BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy warned, "This is an arrogant remark stating that we have refused to implement the Supreme Court order. You will face the consequences."
Security deployment
Section 144 imposed in Thiruparankundram
The police warned protesters of a lathi charge if they did not disperse.
A placard displayed by the police read, "The gathering you have assembled is an unlawful assembly. Disperse immediately, otherwise you will have to be dispersed by lathi charge."
Ahead of the lamp lighting, over 5,600 police personnel were deployed across Thiruparankundram to maintain law and order.
Several BJP leaders and members of Hindu organizations were detained as they tried to reach Thiruparankundram for the celebrations.
Judicial intervention
Madras High Court directs compliance with Supreme Court's order
Hours before the protest, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court urged the district and temple authorities to comply with the Supreme Court's ruling. It held that a pending review petition did not justify noncompliance.
However, the lamp was not lit, leading to the protest.
At 6:00pm, a temple-authorized team, escorted by police, lit the lamp at the customary lamp-lighting mandapam of the Uchipillayar temple.
Temple
Temple board defends lighting of Karthigai Deepam
The temple board responsible for managing the Uchipillayar Temple in Madurai has defended its decision, saying, "The Temple Board of Trustees unanimously resolved and passed a resolution stating that the traditional customs and established worship practices followed at the temple for ages must be protected."
"Such long-standing continuous practices, religious traditions and rituals and the Agama rules are considered the unique religious identity of the temple," a press note signed by the temple Board of Trustees Chairperson V Shanmugasundaram read.