Karur van returning from Sabarimala kills 3, injures 4
A late-night road accident in Karur, Tamil Nadu, left three people dead and four others injured when their van hit a truck while returning from Sabarimala temple.
The victims included two men from Namakkal and one from Salem, with the group ranging from kids to older adults.
Truck driver fled as police investigate
After the crash, the truck driver reportedly took off, leaving behind a tough scene.
Emergency teams worked to rescue survivors and recover those who didn't make it.
Among the injured were a nine-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, both now getting treatment.
Police are investigating to track down the driver and figure out what went wrong.