Karwa Chauth 2025: Dates, significance, and rituals

What are the rituals?

Women dress up in traditional outfits, apply mehndi, join group prayers after sunset (puja time is from 5:57pm to 7:11pm), and finally break their fast after spotting the moon at around 8:13pm.

According to popular legend, the festival's roots go back to the tale of Veeravati—whose devotion brought her husband back to life—reminding everyone that faith and sincerity are at the heart of Karwa Chauth.