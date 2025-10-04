Next Article
Karwa Chauth 2025: Dates, significance, and rituals
India
Karwa Chauth is a special day when married Hindu women fast for their husbands' long lives.
In 2025, it's happening on October 10. The fast kicks off at 6:19am and lasts nearly 14 hours, all based on the lunar calendar.
What are the rituals?
Women dress up in traditional outfits, apply mehndi, join group prayers after sunset (puja time is from 5:57pm to 7:11pm), and finally break their fast after spotting the moon at around 8:13pm.
According to popular legend, the festival's roots go back to the tale of Veeravati—whose devotion brought her husband back to life—reminding everyone that faith and sincerity are at the heart of Karwa Chauth.