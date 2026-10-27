Karwa Chauth 2026 observed Thursday, October 29 with ritual timings
India
Karwa Chauth is coming up on Thursday, October 29, 2026.
It's a big day for many married Hindu women who fast from sunrise until they spot the moon, all for the health, well-being and longevity of their husbands.
The key time to observe the rituals (called the Chaturthi tithi) runs from 1:06am to 10:09pm that day.
Karwa Chauth October 28 in U.S./Canada/UK.
If you're in the US Canada, or the UK Karwa Chauth lands a day earlier (Wednesday, October 28) thanks to time zone differences affecting lunar timings.
Moonrise is expected around 7:35pm in New York, about 7:45pm in Toronto, and approximately 6:31pm on Thursday, October 29, 2026, in London.
For exact ritual times where you are, it's best to check your local Panchang (Hindu calendar).