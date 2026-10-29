Karwa Chauth on October 29 not a national school holiday
India
Karwa Chauth is happening on October 29, but it isn't a national school holiday.
Whether your school is closed really depends on your state and even your specific school's rules.
Best bet? Check with your school or local education office so you're not caught off guard.
Karwa Chauth school holiday rules vary
In Delhi and Punjab, Karwa Chauth shows up as a restricted holiday, so schools might stay open.
In Uttar Pradesh, female teachers working in basic education schools in Aligarh have been granted leave for Karwa Chauth, but for students in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, or Rajasthan, there's no automatic day off.
Always double-check with your school before making plans!