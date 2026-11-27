IMD warns of severe winter, dense fog in North India
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a severe winter across North India, with temperatures dipping below freezing in parts of Kashmir. Srinagar and Pahalgam recorded minimum temperatures of -1.9°C and -3.6°C respectively, while Gulmarg recorded 0°C. Dense fog is expected to blanket Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR and several northeastern states, impacting morning visibility significantly.
Rain alert
Yellow alert for heavy rainfall in southern India
The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in southern India, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Mahe.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in these areas.
A cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep and an easterly trough from the Gulf of Mannar to southwest Bay of Bengal are responsible for this weather activity.
Dry conditions
Western and central India likely to remain mostly dry
Western and central India are likely to remain mostly dry with no major weather changes expected in the next week.
However, temperatures across several regions continue to remain significantly below normal.
Parts of Madhya Pradesh and coastal Karnataka recorded minimum temperatures over 5°C below normal, along with Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, western Rajasthan, and Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat.
Temperature extremes
Delhi records a maximum temperature of 28°C
On November 25, Kochi in Kerala recorded the highest maximum temperature at 36.7°C across India. In contrast, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded a minimum of 4.9°C.
Delhi's maximum temperature was slightly above normal at 28°C, while the minimum settled below normal at 10°C.
Clear skies are expected over the next three days, with morning mist and light to moderate fog anticipated in Delhi and surrounding areas.