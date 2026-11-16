Kashmir forces kill LeT commander Lateef Bhat after Kulgam attack
Security forces in Kashmir have killed Lateef Bhat, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander suspected to be behind last week's attack on a CRPF camp in Kulgam.
The operation ended after an encounter, marking a significant win for the security team.
Bhat was suspected of being behind the November 2026 incident where militants shot at CRPF personnel, injuring three.
Lateef Bhat joined Kashmir Revolutionary Army
Bhat grew up in Khrewan Chader village and studied locally before dropping out of college. He worked as a glazier but went underground in early 2025; the Kashmir Revolutionary Army announced in November 2025 that he had joined.
His connections with Pakistan-based militants eventually led him to join the Kashmir Revolutionary Army.
Police identified him as the only active militant in their records; he was killed by security forces.