Kashmir free of homegrown militants, focus shifts to Pakistani terrorists
Big moment for Kashmir: with the last local terrorist, Lateef Bhat, gone, the region is now free of homegrown militants, a first since 1989.
But things are still tense, as focus shifts to about 35 Pakistani terrorists reportedly waiting north of the Pir Panjal mountains and trying to sneak in before winter blocks their routes.
Indian security sets nearly 100 bases
To stay ahead, Indian security teams have set up nearly 100 temporary bases at key spots to block these infiltrations.
They are also seizing property linked to cross-border terrorism and keeping an eye out for possible attacks from Pakistan's side this winter, all part of efforts to stop any new wave of violence before it starts.