Kashmir schools adopt winter schedule from Thursday amid chilly weather
Kashmir's schools are switching up their schedules starting Thursday, thanks to the chilly weather.
Now, students from nursery to class eight will have classes from 10:30am to 2:30pm and those in classes nine-12 will finish by 3:30pm.
This update covers all government and recognized private schools across both city and rural areas.
Previously Srinagar city 10:00-3:30, outskirts 10:00-4:00
Previously, schools inside Srinagar city ran from 10:00am to 3:30pm while those outside went till 4:00pm.
The new timings were announced amid cold conditions in Kashmir.