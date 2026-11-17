Kashmir sees Pahalgam -3.8 Celsius night and Kupwara 17.5 Celsius
Winter is making itself known in Kashmir!
Pahalgam, a chilly -3.8 Celsius on Tuesday night, the coldest so far this season.
Gulmarg and Srinagar felt the freeze too, with temperatures dipping below 0 Celsius.
But here's the twist: while nights are icy, days are still pretty warm and sunny, Kupwara even saw 17.5 Celsius during the day.
Meteorological department: Dry Nov 17-21
According to the meteorological department, expect generally dry weather from November 17 to 21 with cloudy conditions like on November 20 and 21.
Nights will get even colder until November 19 before warming up slightly by a degree or two.
This mix of frosty nights and mild days is classic Kashmir winter vibes!