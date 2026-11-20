Kashmir Valley night cold, Pahalgam minus 2.8°C despite sunny day
Kashmir Valley just had a seriously cold night, with Pahalgam hitting -2.8 Celsius, the coldest place in the Valley that night.
Srinagar, Qazigund, and Kupwara all dropped below zero too, even though the day was sunny with above-normal temperatures for November.
Kashmir mostly dry through November 28
The forecast says most days will stay dry through November 28, but you might see some clouds on November 20 and 21.
Expect a slight bump in nighttime temperatures over the next couple of days before it gets colder again after November 22, classic Kashmir weather mood swings!