Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Mahashivratri in Kashmir, rituals fill temples

The Shankaracharya Temple overlooking Dal Lake was the heart of the festivities, glowing with colorful lights and buzzing with chants. Devotees—locals and visitors alike—offered flowers, fruits, and walnuts in a special ritual meant to bring prosperity.

Vatuk Puja, other unique customs

Even as times change, Kashmiri Pandits are holding onto their traditions through Herath's unique customs like Vatuk Puja.

The festival isn't just about rituals—it's about celebrating identity and faith that have stood strong for generations.