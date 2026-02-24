Kashmiri students asked for Ramzan meals, Punjab VC threatens expulsion

CT University in Punjab has fired its Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Nitin Tandon, after he allegedly threatened Kashmiri students who requested Sehri and Iftar meals for Ramzan. Students said Tandon used harsh language and warned he'd cancel their admissions if they kept asking for food during the holy month. The incident quickly sparked outrage online and calls from politicians for strict action.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti's post on X PDP leader Iltija Mufti took to X (formerly Twitter), tagging Punjab's Chief Minister and asking if he supported a VC "abusing & bullying" Kashmiri Muslim students just because they asked for food during Ramzan.

She said she was shocked that such treatment had become so common, even in Punjab, and demanded real accountability.

Tandon's threats to students added fuel to fire A video surfaced where Tandon can be heard telling the students, "I am going to remove everyone here. Your admission is canceled."

This clip added weight to the students' complaints and fueled further public anger.

VC terminated, high-level committee constituted to investigate After the backlash, CT University's Chancellor terminated Tandon on February 24.

Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi publicly announced the immediate termination and said a high-level committee (headed by the SDM/Jagraon SDM) has been constituted to investigate;

the university management also assured students their religious sentiments will be respected and mess facilities will be monitored.