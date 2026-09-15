Katihar teacher Mohammad Sahib turns boat into floating classroom
India
When floods shut down schools in Bihar's Katihar district, private teacher Mohammad Sahib didn't let learning stop: he turned a boat into a floating classroom.
With buildings underwater and roads blocked, he found a safe spot in shallow waters so children could keep up with their studies.
Parents approved sessions community sustains education
Sahib got parents' OK before starting these one-to-one-and-a-half-hour sessions, making sure students could travel safely.
Students like Satyam Kumar and Annu Kumari say they feel secure at the new location.
The whole effort shows how the community pulls together to keep education going, even when floods hit year after year.