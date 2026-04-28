Katni railway police detain 155 Bihar children and 8 teachers
India
Recently, 155 children and eight teachers from Bihar were detained by railway police in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, while traveling to schools and madrasas in Maharashtra and Karnataka.
The children, aged 6 to 15, were suspected of child labor and kept in shelter homes for two weeks before being released.
Parents allege Muslim targeting, demand probe
Parents say their children were unfairly targeted because they are Muslim and want an impartial investigation plus compensation for the distress caused.
Authorities insist they acted on child trafficking alerts, but the case has raised questions about profiling students just trying to get an education.
Legal action is ongoing as families seek accountability.