Kaziranga National Park: One killed, another injured in rhino attack
A rhino attacked two people during a routine patrol at Kaziranga National Park on Sunday, February 15, 2026, leaving one dead and another injured.
The incident happened near Bordoloni Camp around noon, taking the life of Sahabuddin from Nagaon district.
His colleague, Ramen Borah, was injured and was initially treated at Kohora Hospital before being referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where he is under medical observation.
Officials are tracking the rhino to prevent future incidents
Kaziranga is famous for its one-horned rhinos and rich wildlife, but working here comes with real risks.
This isn't the first time park staff have faced dangerous encounters — in a previous incident, park staff were hurt by a rhino.
After this latest attack, officials are tracking the animal to help prevent future incidents and keep both people and wildlife safe.