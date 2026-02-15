Kaziranga National Park: One killed, another injured in rhino attack India Feb 15, 2026

A rhino attacked two people during a routine patrol at Kaziranga National Park on Sunday, February 15, 2026, leaving one dead and another injured.

The incident happened near Bordoloni Camp around noon, taking the life of Sahabuddin from Nagaon district.

His colleague, Ramen Borah, was injured and was initially treated at Kohora Hospital before being referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where he is under medical observation.