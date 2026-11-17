Kedarnath records 1,933,000 pilgrims, waste up 241% to 73 tons
Kedarnath saw a record 1,933,000 pilgrims this Char Dham Yatra season, but with that came a huge jump in trash: waste generation shot up by 241% to 73 tons compared to last year.
The Nagar Panchayat is scrambling to keep up, trying to balance the spiritual rush with environmental responsibility.
Kedarnath pilgrims brought 14 tons
Most of the waste was dry (think plastic bottles and wrappers), alongside a big chunk of organic waste.
To help out, about 6,000 pilgrims joined the "Carry Me Back" campaign, bringing 14 tons of trash to a collection center.
Meanwhile, new machines and better facilities are in the works so Kedarnath can handle even bigger crowds next year without letting garbage pile up.