Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand reopens for Char Dham Yatra
India
The Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand just reopened for the Char Dham Yatra, drawing devotees and a festive vibe.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other officials were there for the big moment, with the temple decked out in flowers to mark the occasion.
Char Dham Yatra records 2.05 million+ registrations
This year's yatra smashed records with over 2.05 million devotees registered, most of them online.
The first prayer was held in Prime Minister Modi's name, and to keep things peaceful around the temple, phones, social media reels, photography and videography are now restricted within 70 meters.
With Gangotri and Yamunotri already open, Badrinath is next up on April 23 to complete this spiritual circuit.