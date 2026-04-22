Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand reopens for Char Dham Yatra

Char Dham Yatra records 2.05 million+ registrations

This year's yatra smashed records with over 2.05 million devotees registered, most of them online.

The first prayer was held in Prime Minister Modi's name, and to keep things peaceful around the temple, phones, social media reels, photography and videography are now restricted within 70 meters.

With Gangotri and Yamunotri already open, Badrinath is next up on April 23 to complete this spiritual circuit.