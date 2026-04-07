Kejriwal seeks recusal of Justice Sharma amid CBI liquor appeal

Kejriwal argues recusal, Tushar Mehta objects

Kejriwal chose to argue for the judge's recusal himself, even though Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected and reminded everyone about courtroom rules.

Justice Sharma agreed to consider his request and set the next hearing for April 13.

Justice Sharma's roster deals with criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs, and had earlier paused a lower court order because of factual mistakes.

The packed courtroom shows just how closely people are following this case.