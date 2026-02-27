Kejriwal, Sisodia discharged from Delhi liquor policy case
A Delhi court has discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the CBI's excise policy case.
The judge said there wasn't enough real evidence to back up claims of criminal conspiracy, calling out "multiple lacunae" and unsupported statements in the investigation.
He also pointed out that making big accusations without proof only hurts public trust.
No evidence against leaders
This case was about Delhi's 2021-22 excise policy, with Sisodia accused of being the main planner.
But the court found no solid links between either leader and any crime, so the trial won't go further for now.
Kejriwal called it a "vindication," while both leaders have always denied any wrongdoing.
For now, this chapter is closed at the trial court level.