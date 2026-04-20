Kejriwal's plea to remove Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected India Apr 20, 2026

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma off his ongoing excise policy case, claiming her children's empanelled Central government lawyer jobs could create bias.

The high court was not convinced.

Justice Sharma said the claims were based on insinuations and doubts on her integrity and fairness, saying a judge's role cannot be shaken by suspicion or speculation without real proof.