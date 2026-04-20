Kejriwal's plea to remove Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected
India
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma off his ongoing excise policy case, claiming her children's empanelled Central government lawyer jobs could create bias.
The high court was not convinced.
Justice Sharma said the claims were based on insinuations and doubts on her integrity and fairness, saying a judge's role cannot be shaken by suspicion or speculation without real proof.
Justice Sharma denies conflict of interest
Justice Sharma clarified that her involvement in legal events had no political angle and her children's careers do not affect her decisions.
She stressed there was no misuse of office by her family, so she will keep presiding over Kejriwal's high-profile liquor policy trial.