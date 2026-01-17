Kerala: 14-year-old girl attacked with acid by neighbor
India
In Kerala's Wayanad district, a 14-year-old girl suffered serious burns after her neighbor, Raju Jose (53), allegedly threw acid on her after he had recently asked for her Student Police Cadet uniform and she refused, amid multiple issues between the neighbors.
The attack left her with burns on 40% of her face and body.
What happened next
After the incident, Jose ran away but was caught by police early Saturday.
The girl was first treated at a local hospital and then moved to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for further care.
Jose was arrested and is being interrogated to ascertain the exact motive.
For support, acid attack survivors in India can access free legal aid through the NALSA Scheme to help them seek justice.