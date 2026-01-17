Kerala: 17 students injured as bus overturns near Thiruvananthapuram
A study tour turned scary for MBA students from Sahrdaya College of Engineering, Kodakara, Thrissur, when their bus overturned on Saturday (around 3:30 am) near Thiruvananthapuram.
The accident happened on the National Highway service road at Ethukkad/Navayikulam (Navayikulam-Kallambalam stretch) as the group was heading to Vizhinjam port.
Locals step up, quick rescue for injured
People living nearby rushed in to help right after the crash.
Seventeen people were injured and were taken to Parippally Government Medical College Hospital and nearby private hospitals; some were reported to be in critical condition, and some were later shifted to hospitals in Kollam.
Police suspect driver fatigue
Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the bus and believe driver fatigue may be to blame—apparently, the driver might have dozed off around 3:30am causing the vehicle to overturn.
An investigation is ongoing.