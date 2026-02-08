Kerala: 4 major fire incidents reported in different districts
Kerala had a rough weekend with four big fires breaking out across Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram.
The blazes hit places like a hospital canteen, a used AC shop, and a grocery store—most of them late at night or early morning—leaving behind serious property damage.
No injuries reported
Firefighters jumped into action at each site, working for more than an hour at the Irinjalakuda canteen and for over two hours at the Mullakara shop, while at Vellikulangara (Vadakara) fire tenders reached in time and prevented further damage.
In Mannanthala, it took three fire trucks over two hours to put out a stubborn furniture shop fire.
Reports did not mention any injuries.