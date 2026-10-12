Kerala ACB registers FIRs against Pinarayi Vijayan family over ₹1.72cr
India
Kerala's anti-corruption bureau has registered two FIRs against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family after a court order.
The case centers on claims that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) paid ₹1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions, an IT company linked to Vijayan's daughter Veena T, without any actual services being provided.
Tax officials call Exalogic payments illegal
Tax officials flagged these payments as "illegal," and investigators are also looking into possible foreign fund transfers linked to Vijayan's son-in-law, P A Muhammad Riyas.
Veena T and Exalogic have strongly denied any wrongdoing, saying the payments were part of legitimate business dealings.
The CPI(M) has also described the probe as politically motivated.