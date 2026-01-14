Kerala actor rape case: Court staff under fire for memory card breach
In the high-profile 2017 Kerala actor rape case, court staff are being investigated for illegally accessing a memory card that held videos of the assault.
The card was crucial evidence, kept sealed in court after being produced following its handover by Sunil Kumar (Pulsar Suni) to a lawyer.
Unauthorized access happened three times—twice in 2018 and again in 2021—detected by changes in the card's digital fingerprint.
What's happening now?
After these breaches came to light, the Kerala High Court started disciplinary action against the accused staff, including possible job loss and withholding of pension.
Forensic experts confirmed that while access occurred, the video evidence itself wasn't changed.
The survivor's request for a new investigation was dismissed by the High Court, and disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the staff involved.