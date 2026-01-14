Kerala actor rape case: Court staff under fire for memory card breach India Jan 14, 2026

In the high-profile 2017 Kerala actor rape case, court staff are being investigated for illegally accessing a memory card that held videos of the assault.

The card was crucial evidence, kept sealed in court after being produced following its handover by Sunil Kumar (Pulsar Suni) to a lawyer.

Unauthorized access happened three times—twice in 2018 and again in 2021—detected by changes in the card's digital fingerprint.