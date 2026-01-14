Silk, leather, and brass: India's special gifts for German Chancellor
During his visit to Ahmedabad in January 2026, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz received some thoughtful gifts from PM Modi—a Patola silk kite from Patan, a gold-plated brass model of his Diamond DA62 aircraft crafted by Moradabad artisans, and a custom leather pilot logbook.
Each gift was picked to highlight India's creative traditions in aviation and engineering.
Why does this matter?
These gifts weren't just souvenirs—they symbolized the growing friendship between India and Germany.
The leaders also visited Sabarmati Ashram together, kicked off the International Kite Festival with flyers from 50 countries, and signed new agreements on education, health, and maritime heritage.
With $50 billion in trade ties and fresh green funding deals on the table, this visit showed how both nations are leveling up their collaboration.