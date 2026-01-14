Silk, leather, and brass: India's special gifts for German Chancellor

Why does this matter?

These gifts weren't just souvenirs—they symbolized the growing friendship between India and Germany.

The leaders also visited Sabarmati Ashram together, kicked off the International Kite Festival with flyers from 50 countries, and signed new agreements on education, health, and maritime heritage.

With $50 billion in trade ties and fresh green funding deals on the table, this visit showed how both nations are leveling up their collaboration.