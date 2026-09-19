Kerala AG recommends FIR against Pinarayi Vijayan over CMRL laundering

The next steps will be decided after a meeting between the advocate general and current chief minister V.D. Satheesan.

Some political leaders admitted getting money from CMRL's head but had earlier admitted that they had received funds from Mr. Kartha and played down the receipt of money as a case of collection of funds from an industrialist for their respective political parties.

Things got complicated when both Kartha and CMRL's former chief financial officer took back their statements to the ED, saying they were pressured.

Now there are calls for a deeper look into all these financial dealings.