Kerala announces Keralam transplant institute in Kozhikode with ₹271cr
Kerala just announced a major new hospital for organ and tissue transplants in Kozhikode, set to open in about 30 months.
The Keralam Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant will be built on a huge 20-acre campus, with a budget of ₹271 crore.
The announcement came from Chief Minister V D Satheesan during the Kerala Heart Care Society's silver jubilee.
Keralam institute to perform 1,830 transplants
This institute aims to make transplants more affordable and accessible, with 350 beds, 10 operating theaters, and plans for 1,830 procedures each year: 1,100 corneal, 520 kidney, 50 heart, 40 lung, and 120 bone marrow transplants.
There's also funding for a skin disease hospital on the same campus.
Satheesan says the goal is to put Kerala on the map as a global healthcare hub, attracting both Indian and international patients with better wellness centers and advanced care.