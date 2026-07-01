Kerala announces special leave for employees in 2027 Census
India
Kerala just announced special leave for employees helping with the 2027 Census.
From July 1 to July 30, eligible staff (including teachers, local body workers, anganwadi workers, and forest officials) can take either half days off for up to 20 days or full days off for up to 10 days while they're out collecting census data.
Kerala teacher unions urge temporary replacements
Teacher unions aren't happy about the arrangement. They say schools could struggle with teacher shortages right before first-term exams in August.
Both KSTA and AKSTU are urging the government to hire temporary replacements and have warned they'll protest if their concerns aren't addressed.