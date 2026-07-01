Kerala announces special leave for employees in 2027 Census India Jul 01, 2026

Kerala just announced special leave for employees helping with the 2027 Census.

From July 1 to July 30, eligible staff (including teachers, local body workers, anganwadi workers, and forest officials) can take either half days off for up to 20 days or full days off for up to 10 days while they're out collecting census data.