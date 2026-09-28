Kerala Assembly 2015 melee trial begins November 3, ₹2.2L damage
India
Remember that wild scene in the Kerala Assembly back in 2015? The trial for it is finally kicking off on November 3.
Back then, opposition members tried to block Finance Minister K.M. Mani from presenting the budget, which led to some chaos and damage estimated at nearly ₹2.2 lakh inside the Assembly.
Former Kerala ministers and ex-MLAs charged
Big names are in the spotlight: former ministers like V. Sivankutty, E.P. Jayarajan, K.T. Jaleel, plus a few ex-MLAs are among those facing charges.
two key witnesses will testify, including then Assembly secretary P.D. Sarangadharan.
Even though attempts were made to drop the case, both Kerala's High Court and Supreme Court said no way, so now it's all set for court after years of waiting.