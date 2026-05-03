Kerala assembly turnout tentatively 79.7% aided by service voters' ballots
India
Kerala's assembly elections on April 9 saw a tentatively risen to 79.7% voter turnout, thanks in part to postal ballots from service voters, according to Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U. Kelkar.
East Delhi blaze kills 9
On May 3, 2026, a fire broke out early morning in a four-storey building in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar, taking at least nine lives.
Emergency teams responded quickly, but the loss has left the local community shaken.