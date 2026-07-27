Kerala autorickshaw driver from Naderi dies of amoebic meningoencephalitis
India
Kerala just lost another resident, Biju, a 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Naderi, to amoebic meningoencephalitis.
He developed a fever earlier this month and was treated at the government medical college hospital, but sadly didn't make it.
Health officials quickly started containment steps in his native place, though they're still figuring out how he caught the infection.
Statewide 155 cases 41 deaths
This month alone, Kerala has seen 14 new cases and four deaths from this rare brain infection.
Since January, there have been 155 cases and 41 fatalities statewide.
Experts say infections come from Naegleria fowleri or other organisms like Acanthamoeba.