Kerala bans special summer school classes amid intense heat wave
Kerala has called off all special school classes during the summer break because of an intense heat wave.
Education Minister V Sivankutty reminded schools to stick to the official vacation from late March through May, saying this move is meant to keep students safe from the harsh weather.
Kerala minister flags attendance rights violation
The ban applies to every school (government, aided, CBSE, and ICSE) with strict instructions for authorities to enforce it.
Sivankutty pointed out that making children attend classes in this heat isn't just risky for their health but also goes against their rights: "Forcing children to attend classes in such conditions, he said, would amount to a violation of their fundamental and human rights."
The government's message is clear: student well-being matters most while Kerala weathers this extreme summer.