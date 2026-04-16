Kerala bans special summer school classes amid intense heat wave

Kerala minister flags attendance rights violation

The ban applies to every school (government, aided, CBSE, and ICSE) with strict instructions for authorities to enforce it.

Sivankutty pointed out that making children attend classes in this heat isn't just risky for their health but also goes against their rights: "Forcing children to attend classes in such conditions, he said, would amount to a violation of their fundamental and human rights."

The government's message is clear: student well-being matters most while Kerala weathers this extreme summer.