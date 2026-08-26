Kerala becomes Keralam as President Droupadi Murmu approved name change
India
Kerala just got a name update! Starting August 25, 2026, the state will officially be called Keralam.
This change follows the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Act, 2026, which received President Droupadi Murmu's approval earlier this month.
Kerala name bill cleared parliament
The idea started in the Kerala Assembly back in 2024 and picked up steam when both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the bill in August 2026.
After some constitutional tweaks and a final green light from the President, Keralam became official.