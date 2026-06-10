Kerala BJP councilor Sugathan arrested after police fired warning shots
Things got heated in Kerala after BJP councilor Sugathan was arrested under the state's Anti-Social Activities Act.
His bail plea in a temple festival assault case had been rejected, and when police arrived at his house, a crowd, reportedly BJP supporters, tried to block the arrest.
The situation escalated quickly, with police firing warning shots before taking Sugathan into custody.
Sugathan charged wife Aswathy alleges misconduct
After the incident, Sugathan and four others were charged with allegedly attacking officers during the arrest, which left two police officers injured.
Meanwhile, Sugathan's wife Aswathy accused police of misconduct, saying they entered their home without women officers present and pushed their child.
She also mentioned that Sugathan was being treated for chickenpox at the time and wasn't hiding from authorities.