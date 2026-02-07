Kerala budget: SMA treatment gets ₹30cr boost
Kerala has earmarked ₹30 crore in the Budget to ensure continued treatment facilities for those suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).
A pilot SMA project began in 2022, and the KARE scheme was rolled out in 2024; KARE is India's first state-run program giving free Risdiplam—the most affordable SMA drug—to those who need it.
The age limit for free treatment has already gone up from 5 to 12, and soon it could include everyone up to 18.
KARE now covers other rare disorders too
KARE doesn't just stop at SMA—it now covers other rare disorders too, like lysosomal storage issues and growth hormone problems.
At present, 110 children are being given free meds, physio, breathing support and surgeries through government hospitals and regional centers in the State.
There's also genetic counseling for families, so no one feels left out or confused.
SMA groups welcome the funding
Kerala is the first state treating over 100 SMA patients—children—without charging them lakhs or crores each year (which is what it usually costs elsewhere).
The state might even add gene therapy soon.
Groups like Cure SMA welcomed the funding, saying it offers hope for improved survival and a better life for people who've been waiting for help.