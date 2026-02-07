Kerala budget: SMA treatment gets ₹30cr boost India Feb 07, 2026

Kerala has earmarked ₹30 crore in the Budget to ensure continued treatment facilities for those suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

A pilot SMA project began in 2022, and the KARE scheme was rolled out in 2024; KARE is India's first state-run program giving free Risdiplam—the most affordable SMA drug—to those who need it.

The age limit for free treatment has already gone up from 5 to 12, and soon it could include everyone up to 18.