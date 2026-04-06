Kerala changes stance in Sabarimala case, says Article 25 limited

Kerala backs Sabarimala traditions

Kerala is backing those who want to keep traditional practices at Sabarimala, arguing that religious rights should be balanced with equality and nondiscrimination.

The Supreme Court will look at big questions, like what "morality" means in this context, and whether banning women based on their biology violates their fundamental rights.

A hearing is set to begin on Tuesday (date not specified in the source), with major implications for gender equality and religious freedom across India.