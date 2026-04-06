Kerala changes stance in Sabarimala case, says Article 25 limited
Kerala has changed its stance in the Supreme Court over whether women of all ages can enter the Sabarimala temple.
The state now says religious freedom under Article 25 isn't absolute: it can be limited for reasons like public order and health.
This comes as the top court is set to review its 2018 decision that allowed women into the temple.
Kerala backs Sabarimala traditions
Kerala is backing those who want to keep traditional practices at Sabarimala, arguing that religious rights should be balanced with equality and nondiscrimination.
The Supreme Court will look at big questions, like what "morality" means in this context, and whether banning women based on their biology violates their fundamental rights.
A hearing is set to begin on Tuesday (date not specified in the source), with major implications for gender equality and religious freedom across India.