Kerala Chief Minister pushes new law to protect seniors' rights
Keralam is rolling out a new law to support its growing elderly population.
The proposed Kerala State Senior Citizens (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026, just got a review from Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who's pushing for quick action.
The idea? Help seniors age well and comfortably at home, with proper care as a right, not just a privilege.
Kerala bill sets caregiver standards
The bill will set up standards and accountability for caregiving: think certified training, background checks, and a state-level register of trained caregivers.
There's also a push to connect seniors with tech, and assisted living opportunities through what they're calling the "silver economy."
Plus, there'll be systems in place to boost digital and financial security for older people, so they can feel safer navigating today's world.