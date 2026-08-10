Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan announces sea rescue upgrade
After a tragic boat accident near Neendakara that left two dead and one missing, Kerala's Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has announced a major upgrade to the state's sea rescue efforts.
The new plan will blend local fishers' experience with tech upgrades for coastal police, better coordination among maritime agencies, and improved weather forecasting, all aimed at keeping fishermen safer out at sea.
Shibu Baby John overseeing search operations
Rescue teams are still searching for the missing person, braving tough weather with all hands on deck.
Forest Minister Shibu Baby John is personally overseeing operations alongside local officials and fisher groups, making sure everyone works together to prevent future tragedies.
Plans are also in place to build seawalls soon to help protect coastal communities from erosion.